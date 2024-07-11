Giants and Blue Jays play to decide series winner

Toronto Blue Jays (42-50, fifth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-48, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (6-8, 4.64 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Giants: Jordan Hicks (4-5, 3.47 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -157, Blue Jays +133; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco is 45-48 overall and 26-20 at home. Giants hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Toronto has a 42-50 record overall and a 21-26 record in road games. The Blue Jays have a 29-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Giants with 37 extra base hits (24 doubles and 13 home runs). Heliot Ramos is 16-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 19 doubles and 13 home runs for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk is 12-for-33 with four doubles and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by two runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (illness), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Daulton Varsho: day-to-day (undisclosed), Bo Bichette: day-to-day (calf), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (knee), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press