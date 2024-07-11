Angels host the Mariners to open 4-game series

Seattle Mariners (51-43, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (38-54, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (7-9, 3.72 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -161, Angels +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Los Angeles has a 19-28 record at home and a 38-54 record overall. The Angels have a 27-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle is 21-25 on the road and 51-43 overall. The Mariners have the third-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.51.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 RBI for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 13-for-35 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Caleb Raleigh has nine doubles, 17 home runs and 55 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 10-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .219 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .210 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Jo Adell: day-to-day (illness), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (hand), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (abductor), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press