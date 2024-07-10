Athletics take road losing streak into matchup with the Red Sox

Oakland Athletics (34-59, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (50-40, third in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (5-7, 4.74 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (4-5, 4.06 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -187, Athletics +156; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to the Boston Red Sox looking to stop a three-game road skid.

Boston has gone 21-23 in home games and 50-40 overall. The Red Sox have gone 23-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Oakland has a 12-34 record in road games and a 34-59 record overall. The Athletics rank fifth in MLB play with 111 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Red Sox are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 17 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs for the Red Sox. Ceddanne Rafaela is 11-for-39 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 18 home runs while slugging .542. Zachary Gelof is 11-for-35 with a double, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .249 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by five runs

Athletics: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press