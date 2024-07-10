Rodriguez leads Mariners against the Padres following 4-hit performance

Seattle Mariners (50-43, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (49-46, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (6-7, 3.84 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (7-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -137, Padres +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the San Diego Padres after Julio Rodriguez’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

San Diego has a 49-46 record overall and a 25-25 record in home games. The Padres are eighth in MLB play with 107 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Seattle is 20-25 on the road and 50-43 overall. The Mariners are 37-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Cronenworth has 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .262 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 13-for-43 with a double over the last 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 RBI for the Mariners. Caleb Raleigh is 10-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Wandy Peralta: day-to-day (groin), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press