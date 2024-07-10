Giants meet the Blue Jays with 1-0 series lead

Toronto Blue Jays (41-50, fifth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-47, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (7-7, 3.43 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (7-6, 3.09 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -152, Blue Jays +129; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco has gone 26-19 at home and 45-47 overall. Giants hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Toronto has a 20-26 record in road games and a 41-50 record overall. The Blue Jays are 27-44 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 12 home runs, 39 walks and 42 RBI while hitting .241 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 15-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 37 RBI for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 12-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (undisclosed), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (knee), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press