Rangers try to extend win streak, play the Angels

Texas Rangers (44-48, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (37-54, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (5-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (3-9, 4.96 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -143, Angels +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 18-28 at home and 37-54 overall. The Angels have a 19-46 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Texas is 44-48 overall and 20-27 in road games. The Rangers have a 19-42 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Neto has 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 39 RBI for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 13-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 17 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 15-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .218 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .298 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (hand), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jonah Heim: day-to-day (neck), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press