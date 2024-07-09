Red Sox host the Athletics to start 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (34-58, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (49-40, third in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Joey Estes (3-3, 4.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (8-5, 5.19 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -191, Athletics +159; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

Boston is 20-23 in home games and 49-40 overall. The Red Sox have gone 38-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Oakland has a 34-58 record overall and a 12-33 record on the road. The Athletics have gone 18-38 in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has a .293 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has 16 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs. Masataka Yoshida is 11-for-38 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with a .278 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 31 walks and 54 RBI. Zachary Gelof is 9-for-35 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press