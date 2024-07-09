Padres start 2-game series with the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (49-43, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (49-45, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-5, 2.91 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Padres: Adam Mazur (1-2, 7.52 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -145, Padres +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Seattle Mariners to open a two-game series.

San Diego has a 25-24 record in home games and a 49-45 record overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .263, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Seattle has a 19-25 record on the road and a 49-43 record overall. The Mariners have a 23-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ha-Seong Kim has 12 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 40 RBI for the Padres. Kyle Higashioka is 12-for-36 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Caleb Raleigh leads Seattle with 15 home runs while slugging .386. Mitch Garver is 7-for-34 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 4-6, .192 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (quadricep), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press