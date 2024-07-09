Giants take on the Blue Jays in first of 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (41-49, fifth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (44-47, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 4.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Giants: Blake Snell (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -125, Blue Jays +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

San Francisco is 25-19 at home and 44-47 overall. The Giants are 28-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Toronto has a 41-49 record overall and a 20-25 record in road games. The Blue Jays are 28-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 12 home runs, 39 walks and 42 RBI while hitting .244 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 13-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 13 home runs while slugging .460. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 13-for-32 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Blue Jays: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (knee), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press