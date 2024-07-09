Rangers try to keep win streak alive against the Angels

Texas Rangers (43-48, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (37-53, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Max Scherzer (1-2, 2.70 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Angels: Roansy Contreras (1-1, 4.04 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -171, Angels +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 37-53 overall and 18-27 at home. The Angels are ninth in the AL with 94 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Texas is 43-48 overall and 19-27 in road games. The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan O’Hoppe has a .275 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 13 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Luis Rengifo is 13-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Smith has a .290 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 19 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Wyatt Langford is 16-for-37 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .288 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (hand), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

