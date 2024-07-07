Athletics and Orioles meet with series tied 1-1

Baltimore Orioles (56-33, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (34-57, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (10-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Athletics: Mitch Spence (5-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -197, Athletics +163; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and Baltimore Orioles play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Oakland is 34-57 overall and 22-24 at home. The Athletics are 18-37 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Baltimore has a 27-16 record on the road and a 56-33 record overall. The Orioles have hit 144 total home runs to lead the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has eight doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 15-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 49 extra base hits (18 doubles, four triples and 27 home runs). Colton Cowser is 7-for-35 with a double, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .270 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press