Cubs take on the Angels with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Angels (37-51, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (41-49, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (4-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (2-5, 4.14 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -142, Angels +120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Angels are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Chicago has a 41-49 record overall and a 24-21 record at home. Cubs hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles has gone 19-25 on the road and 37-51 overall. The Angels have a 13-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 13 home runs, 47 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .240 for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 11-for-43 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 16 doubles and 14 home runs for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 14-for-39 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by four runs

Angels: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: day-to-day (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (hand), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press