Christian Walker’s 2-run single in the 10th gives the Diamondbacks a 7-5 win against the Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Christian Walker’s two-run single with no outs highlighted Arizona’s three-run 10th and the Diamondbacks won 7-5 Saturday night against the San Diego Padres, who scored once in bottom of the inning and then left the bases loaded.

With Corbin Carroll as the automatic runner, the Diamondbacks loaded the bases against Wandy Peralta (2-2) on Geraldo Perdomo’s bunt single down the third base line and pinch-hitter Randal Grichuk’s walk. Walker then singled past diving shortstop Ha-Seong Kim into center field. Jake McCarthy’s grounder brought in Grichuk to make it 7-4.

The Padres then loaded the bases against Thyago Vieria and Donovan Solano hit an RBI double to bring in automatic runner Jake Cronenworth. Rookie Jackson Merrill walked and Bryce Johnson struck out.

Humberto Castellanos came on and earned his first save by striking out Ha-Seong Kim and getting Kyle Higashioka to fly out to left to end it.

Kim had tied the score at 4 with an RBI double in the eighth.

Ryan Thompson (4-3) got the win.

Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt was knocked out of the game with a bruised left ankle after getting hit by Luis Arraez’s comebacker with one out in the fifth. The ball caromed all the way into foul territory on the third base side, allowing Kim, aboard on a leadoff double, to advance to third.

Pfaadt was checked by a trainer and manager Torey Lovullo and came out.

Kevin Ginkel came on and struck out All-Star Jurickson Profar and Jake Cronenworth.

After the Diamondbacks took a 4-1 lead in the seventh, the Padres pulled within a run with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Profar hit an RBI double and Cronenworth laid down a safety squeeze bunt along the third base line.

With runners on the corners, Manny Machado struck out. Machado, who turned 32 on Saturday, hit a two-run, walk-off homer in Friday night’s wild 10-8 win.

Pfaadt allowed one run and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings while striking out six and walking none.

Three of the first four Padres batters in the first hit singles, including an RBI hit by Machado.

The Diamondbacks tied it in the second on a two-out RBI single by Kevin Newman, who grew up in suburban Poway. That brought in Walker, who reached on a single to deep shortstop and advanced on Eugenio Suárez’s walk.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. then gave the Diamondbacks the lead when he homered off the facade of the upper deck in left field leading off the fourth off knuckleballer Matt Waldron. It was his 13th.

The Diamondbacks made it 4-1 in the seventh on Jose Herrera’s RBI double and Geraldo Perdomo’s RBI triple.

Waldron allowed three runs and five hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: All-Star 2B Ketel Marte was held out of the starting lineup after leaving in the eighth inning Friday night with lower back stiffness.

Padres: Placed RHP Yu Darvish on the restricted list to deal with a personal matter. Darvish is currently on the injured list for the second time this season.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (5-6, 5.42 ERA) and Padres RHP Dylan Cease (7-7, 4.24) are scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale.

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer