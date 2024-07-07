Wenceel Pérez slams a two-run homer in the eighth and Tigers rally to beat the Reds 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pinch-hitter Wenceel Pérez hit a two-run homer and Mark Canha doubled home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Detroit Tigers locked up their first series win in two weeks, rallying to beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Saturday.

The Tigers won the first game Friday night by the same score. They won their first series since taking two of three from the Chicago White Sox June 21-23.

“What a fun win,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “You know, we talk about winning series all the time, and this was the first series in a while where we feel really good about where we’re at. Very proud of these dudes, and we’ll see where it takes us.”

The Reds were cruising along with a 2-0 lead behind starter Hunter Greene, who left after pitching seven shutout innings and not allowing a runner past first base.

The trouble for Cincinnati came in the eighth against Fernando Cruz (3-6), who allowed a double to Parker Meadows and then the game-tying blow by Pérez.

“That fired me up,” Perez said. “Just tried to get ready for a pitch in the middle and then I got it. When Parker hit the double, I was just ready for it. We never quit. We just started to get our pitches.”

The Tigers put two more across in the inning on a groundout and a double by Carson Kelly.

Greene pitched another good one, to no avail. He allowed just three hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Hinch went with a bullpen day when Jack Flaherty wasn’t able to go because of back pain. Shelby MIller (5-6) got the Reds out in the eighth to get the win.

In the ninth, Spencer Steer hit a solo homer, and a two-out base hit by Noelvi Marte off Jason Foley sent the tying run to the plate, but Andrew Chafin came on and struck out pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal to get his first save.

Tyler Stephenson got the Reds on the board with a two-run double in the fifth inning.

“The last couple days haven’t gone our way,” Reds manager David Bell said. “On the road trip, everyone contributed. We just came up short the last two games.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Flaherty is recovering from back pain and could be ready for his next scheduled start on Thursday, Hinch said.

Reds: INF Matt McLain (shoulder) is close to resuming baseball activities, manager David Bell said. He could rejoin the team after the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

The Tigers send lefty Tarik Skubal (9-3, 2.45 ERA) to the mound to face Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft (5-4, 5.45) Sunday in the finale of the interleague series.

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer