Diaz gets save in return from suspension, Torrens hits three-run double as Mets beat Pirates 5-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Luis Torrens had three hits, including a three-run double, and Edwin Diaz got the save after his 10-game suspension ended earlier in the day as the New York Mets defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Saturday.

Torrens hit his double in the third inning to the deepest part of the park at the 410-foot sign in left-center to break a scoreless tie. The catcher also singled twice as the Mets snapped a three-game losing streak.

A night earlier, Torres was used in mop-up relief in the Mets’ 14-2 loss to the Pirates.

Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save in 12 opportunities. Diaz was suspended by Major League Baseball after being ejected from a game against the Chicago Cubs on June 23 for having a foreign substance on his pitching hand.

Brandon Nimmo also had three of the Mets’ 11 hits.

Bryan Reynolds had two hits for the Pirates, who had won two of their previous three games. That came after he hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs in Friday’s rout.

Pirates starter Bailey Falter was removed in the third inning because of left posterior arm discomfort after the Mets loaded the bases with no outs. Dennis Santana relieved and struck out Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos before Torrens delivered his big blow.

The Pirates’ Oneil Cruz hit a towering two-run home run off Mets starter David Peterson in the fourth inning that cleared the right-field stands and bounced into the Allegheny River.

The Mets got two runs back in the sixth to increase their lead to 5-2. Jose Iglesias hit an RBI double and Harrison Bader followed with a sacrifice fly.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton was ejected by home plate umpire John Tumpane in the bottom of the seventh inning for arguing a called strike against Jack Suwinski with the bases loaded. Reed Garrett then struck out Suwinski to end the threat and preserve the Mets’ three-run edge.

Falter (4-7) was charged with three runs in two-plus innings while allowing five hits.

Peterson worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

ROSTER MOVE

Mets: Selected the contract of RHP Eric Orze from Triple-A Syracuse and optioned RHP Ty Adcock to the same club. Orze is looking to make his major league debut.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP David Bednar (strained left oblique muscle) threw 21 pitches in a simulated game and could be close to either returning to the active roster or going to the minor leagues for a brief rehab assignment. … RHP Daulton Jefferies (right elbow discomfort) was placed on the 15-day injured list and RHP Ryder Ryan was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

UP NEXT

The Mets will pitch LHP Sean Manaea (5-3, 3.67 ERA) on Sunday in the third game of a four-game wraparound series. He is 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA in his last four starts. The Pirates are undecided on a starter.

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press