Clear
109.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks leaves game after 2 innings with low back tightness

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks exited after two innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday because of low back tightness.

The right-hander threw 43 pitches and gave up a pair of earned runs in the brief outing. He also gave up four hits and walked two.

The 34-year-old Hendricks, who started the day 1-6 with a 7.48 ERA, was demoted to the bullpen in May after giving up 28 earned runs in his first five starts. He’s the only remaining Cubs player who appeared in the 2016 World Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 