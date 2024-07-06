Angels look to end road losing streak, play the Cubs

Los Angeles Angels (36-51, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (41-48, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (7-8, 3.03 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-6, 7.48 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -146, Angels +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will aim to end a five-game road skid when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 41-48 record overall and a 24-20 record in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles has an 18-25 record in road games and a 36-51 record overall. The Angels have a 24-14 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger leads the Cubs with a .274 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 26 walks and 37 RBI. Ian Happ is 11-for-31 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with 14 home runs while slugging .422. Logan O’Hoppe is 10-for-33 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (hand), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press