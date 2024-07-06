Giants bring 1-0 series advantage over Guardians into game 2

San Francisco Giants (44-45, third in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-32, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (0-0); Guardians: Logan Allen (8-4, 5.75 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -129, Giants +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has gone 28-11 at home and 54-32 overall. The Guardians have a 34-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco is 44-45 overall and 19-26 on the road. The Giants have a 20-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 13 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 10-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler has 18 doubles and 10 home runs for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 12-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press