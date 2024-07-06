Orioles face the Athletics leading series 1-0

Baltimore Orioles (56-32, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (33-57, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cade Povich (1-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Medina (1-3, 4.80 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -167, Athletics +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Oakland has a 21-24 record in home games and a 33-57 record overall. The Athletics have a 21-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore has a 27-15 record in road games and a 56-32 record overall. The Orioles have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 30 RBI for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 13-for-36 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander has 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 56 RBI for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 15-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.81 ERA, even run differential

Orioles: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press