Angels place 3B Luis Rengifo on 10-day injured list with wrist inflammation
CHICAGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels placed third baseman Luis Rengifo on the 10-day injured list on Friday because of inflammation in his right wrist.
Rengifo exited Wednesday’s game at Oakland after fouling a ball off his lower right arm near the wrist. He had an MRI on Friday. Rengifo ranked fifth in the majors with a .315 batting average and was tied for third in the American League with 22 steals.
The Angels also selected infielder Keston Hiura’s contract from Triple-A Salt Lake and transferred right-hander Andrew Wantz (right elbow inflammation) to 60-day injured list. ___
