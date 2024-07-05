Happ leads Cubs against the Angels after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (36-50, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (40-48, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (3-8, 4.80 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (0-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -197, Angels +163; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Angels after Ian Happ’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Chicago has a 40-48 record overall and a 23-20 record at home. The Cubs have a 22-36 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Los Angeles has gone 18-24 in road games and 36-50 overall. The Angels are 24-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 14 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Cubs. Happ is 9-for-31 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Rengifo has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 14-for-42 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by six runs

Angels: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: day-to-day (hand), Andrew Wantz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press