Diamondbacks visit the Padres to open 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (43-44, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (48-43, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (2-6, 5.81 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (2-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -115, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday to begin a three-game series.

San Diego is 48-43 overall and 24-22 at home. The Padres have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .324.

Arizona has a 43-44 record overall and a 21-23 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have a 33-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Padres have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 14 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 15-for-39 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .271 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery: 15-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press