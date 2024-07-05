Dodgers open 3-game series at home against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (52-36, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (53-35, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Civale (0-0); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (8-5, 3.23 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -192, Brewers +161; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Los Angeles has a 53-35 record overall and a 26-18 record at home. The Dodgers have gone 30-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Milwaukee is 25-23 in road games and 52-36 overall. The Brewers have gone 38-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 51 extra base hits (22 doubles, two triples and 27 home runs). Freddie Freeman is 11-for-36 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 RBI while hitting .234 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 15-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jason Heyward: day-to-day (knee ), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (neck), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Dunn: 10-Day IL (back), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press