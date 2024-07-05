Jake Cave breaks tie with 6th-inning homer, Rockies top Brewers 4-3 View Photo

DENVER (AP) — Jake Cave hit his first home run of the season to snap a sixth-inning tie, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Thursday night to gain a split of the four-game series.

Charlie Blackmon had two hits, including a two-run double for the Rockies.

Cave homered off Tobias Myers (5-3), driving a 1-0 offering over the fence in straightaway center. It was his first home run since the Rockies acquired him late in spring training in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I get to check off that box, ‘Hey, I had a big league homer for the Colorado Rockies,’” Cave said. “You know, there’s a ton of kids that that’s their dream come true. That’s all they think about, is to be able to hit a big league homer, so I’ve done it now for my third team and you can’t take that away from me.”

Cave, who also has played for Minnesota and Philadelphia in a seven-year major league career, joined the Rockies to provide depth but has played frequently in the last six weeks due to injuries to outfielders Kris Bryant and Jordan Beck. His play has taken an upswing with the increased playing time.

“I’m playing a lot more now, so there’s a little more that can come with that,” Cave said. “I feel like I can get ready a little earlier in my (swing). I feel like I can see an offspeed pitch better. I feel like I can get on the heater better. Those are the types of things that come without you really having to think about it.” The Brewers trailed 3-0 but pulled within a run on Andruw Monasterio’s two-run single in the fourth inning off Cal Quantrill, who had walked the bases loaded around a flyout and a groundout. Anthony Molina (1-0) came on in relief to start the sixth and walked Rhys Hoskins ahead of Jackson Chourio’s tying RBI double.

Jalen Beeks got the last four outs for his seventh save.

“I love the way we compete every game,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “There was a ton of opportunities tonight. There were a couple of miscues defensively that cost us. It’s tough to have the intensity every night but we do keep it close.”

The Rockies put up the first three runs and Blackmon was at the center of the scoring. He singled off Myers to start the game, advanced to second on Ezequiel Tovar’s sacrifice and scored when Ryan McMahon doubled.

Blackmon added his two-out, two-run double in the second.

Quantrill allowed two runs on five hits in five innings and finished with two strikeouts and four walks.

He struck out Christian Yelich in the first inning for his 500th career strikeout, becoming the 16th Canadian player to reach the mark. The group includes his father, Paul Quantrill, who pitched in the majors for 14 years. “It’s cool,” Quantrill said. “I probably won’t be remembered as a strikeout pitcher but I think this year I’ve done a better job, and that’s certainly a milestone, and I’m proud of it. I think it’s a testament to kind of surviving the sport and continuing to adjust and get better and find ways to get guys out.”

Myers allowed four runs on eight hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked one but his streak of five straight winning decisions came to an end.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: CF Brenton Doyle was not in Thursday’s starting lineup, sitting out because of tightness in his left calf. Doyle fouled a pitch off his calf during Wednesday’s night’s game against the Brewers. … INF Elehuris Montero has cleared waivers after being designated for assignment and the Rockies have outrighted him to Triple-A Albuquerque.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Head to Los Angeles to play a three-game series against the Dodgers. RHP Aaron Civale, who went 2-6 with a 5.07 ERA in 17 starts for Tampa Bay this season, was acquired by the Brewers in a trade Wednesday, and is slated to start Friday night’s opener against the Dodgers’ RHP Tyler Glasnow (8-5, 3.23 ERA).

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (0-3, 7.94 ERA) will be making his third start since returning from a left elbow strain that sidelined him for two months. He’ll face LHP Cole Ragans (5-6, 3.33 ERA) Friday night in the first of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press