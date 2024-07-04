Rangers and Padres meet with series tied 1-1

San Diego Padres (47-43, second in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (39-47, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (6-5, 3.61 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Rangers: Max Scherzer (1-1, 1.74 ERA, 0.68 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -138, Padres +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Texas Rangers and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Texas has a 39-47 record overall and a 21-20 record in home games. The Rangers have a 26-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has a 23-21 record on the road and a 47-43 record overall. The Padres are fourth in the NL with 100 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 16 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 14-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .254 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 7-3, .273 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press