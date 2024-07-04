Angels try to end road slide, face the Athletics

Los Angeles Angels (36-49, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (32-56, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Roansy Contreras (1-0, 3.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (4-7, 5.00 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -111, Athletics -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to the Oakland Athletics looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Oakland has a 20-23 record at home and a 32-56 record overall. The Athletics have a 17-37 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Los Angeles has an 18-23 record in road games and a 36-49 record overall. The Angels have a 24-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Angels lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 17 home runs while slugging .530. Miguel Andujar is 8-for-38 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Luis Rengifo leads the Angels with a .315 batting average, and has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI. Nolan Schanuel is 13-for-41 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Angels: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Andrew Wantz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

