Rangers add Seager to lineup late after 2-game absence from getting hit by a pitch on the wrist

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager was a late add to the lineup for the Texas Rangers against San Diego on Wednesday night, ending a two-game absence after the star shortstop got hit by a pitch on his left wrist.

The reigning World Series MVP was in his usual No. 2 spot in the order when the Rangers reposted their lineup about an hour before the game.

Josh Smith, who has been getting most of the work at third base with Josh Jung sidelined by a broken right wrist, switched from shortstop to third and moved down a spot in the order to No. 3.

Manager Bruce Bochy didn’t rule out Seager returning in his pregame meeting with reporters, saying Seager was continuing to get better since getting hit Saturday night. He went to the ground before getting up and walking off the field after getting struck on a check swing in Baltimore.

Initial X-rays revealed no broken bone, and that was confirmed by an MRI on Monday after the Rangers got home from the trip.

Seager entered the game with a seven-game hitting streak but was just 11 of 52 over the past 14 games. He was second on the team with 15 home runs.

