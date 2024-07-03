Diamondbacks take road losing streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks (41-44, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (53-33, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (0-0); Dodgers: Gavin Stone (9-2, 2.73 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -213, Diamondbacks +179; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 26-16 at home and 53-33 overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 3.38 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

Arizona has a 19-23 record in road games and a 41-44 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams play Wednesday for the eighth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 22 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 64 RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 11-for-39 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 13 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 12-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .232 batting average, 6.19 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery: 15-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press