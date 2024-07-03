Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series

Los Angeles Angels (36-48, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (31-56, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Davis Daniel (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Athletics: Joey Estes (2-3, 5.24 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -113, Athletics -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels with a 1-0 series lead.

Oakland has a 31-56 record overall and a 19-23 record in home games. The Athletics rank fifth in the AL with 99 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Los Angeles has a 36-48 record overall and an 18-22 record in road games. Angels hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Angels hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has 22 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs while hitting .242 for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 10-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Zachary Neto has 19 doubles and 11 home runs for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 9-for-32 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .207 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Angels: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Andrew Wantz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press