Rangers host the Padres on 5-game home win streak

San Diego Padres (46-43, second in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (39-46, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Adam Mazur (1-2, 7.25 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (3-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -145, Padres +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they play the San Diego Padres.

Texas has a 21-19 record in home games and a 39-46 record overall. The Rangers have a 23-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego has a 46-43 record overall and a 22-21 record on the road. The Padres have hit 98 total home runs to rank ninth in the majors.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 30 extra base hits (14 doubles and 16 home runs). Nate Lowe is 12-for-38 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 15 doubles and 11 home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 15-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres: 7-3, .280 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (wrist), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Randy Vasquez: day-to-day (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press