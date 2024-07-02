Rangers meet the Padres after Langford hit for the cycle

San Diego Padres (46-42, second in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (38-46, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (7-6, 3.84 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -114, Padres -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the San Diego Padres after Wyatt Langford hit for the cycle against the Orioles on Sunday.

Texas has a 38-46 record overall and a 20-19 record at home. The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .238.

San Diego has a 22-20 record in road games and a 46-42 record overall. The Padres rank fourth in the NL with 98 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 11-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Padres with a .314 batting average, and has 16 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI. Jackson Merrill is 16-for-42 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Padres: 8-2, .297 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (wrist), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Randy Vasquez: day-to-day (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press