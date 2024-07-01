Clear
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford becomes the 1st major leaguer to hit for the cycle in 2024

By AP News
BALTIMORE (AP) — Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford hit for the cycle Sunday night in Baltimore, completing the feat with a three-run homer down the left-field line in the eighth inning.

It was the first career four-hit game for the 22-year-old Langford, who was drafted last year by the Rangers with the No. 4 overall pick and made a swift rise to the majors to make Texas’ opening-day roster this season.

It was the first cycle in the major leagues in 2024.

Langford tripled in the fourth, doubled in the fifth and singled in the sixth.

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer

