Padres take road win streak into game against the Red Sox

San Diego Padres (46-41, second in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (43-39, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (5-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (1-1, 3.26 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -124, Padres +104; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they face the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 19-23 record in home games and a 43-39 record overall. The Red Sox have hit 92 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

San Diego is 46-41 overall and 22-19 in road games. The Padres have gone 20-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O’Neill has 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 RBI for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 11-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 15 doubles and 11 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 17-for-41 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .253 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Padres: 9-1, .303 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Randy Vasquez: day-to-day (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press