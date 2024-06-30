Giants and Dodgers meet, winner takes 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (52-32, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-44, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: James Paxton (0-0); Giants: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -132, Giants +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Francisco has a 40-44 record overall and a 24-19 record in home games. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .386.

Los Angeles is 52-32 overall and 27-16 in road games. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .256, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Dodgers are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 21 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 RBI for the Giants. Luis Matos is 8-for-26 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 26 home runs while slugging .645. Miguel Rojas is 11-for-35 with three doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (side), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press