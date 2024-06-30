Tigers try to break road slide, take on the Angels

Detroit Tigers (37-46, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-46, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (1-6, 4.54 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (7-7, 2.63 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -110, Tigers -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to break a seven-game road skid when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has gone 18-25 in home games and 36-46 overall. The Angels have hit 91 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Detroit has an 18-24 record in road games and a 37-46 record overall. The Tigers have a 25-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 16 doubles and 14 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 13-for-40 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has 15 home runs, 44 walks and 41 RBI while hitting .257 for the Tigers. Wenceel Perez is 12-for-38 with four doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .224 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Tigers: 3-7, .206 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Drury: day-to-day (illness), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (abdominal), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

