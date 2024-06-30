Diamondbacks play the Athletics in series rubber match

Oakland Athletics (30-55, fifth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (40-43, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (1-3, 5.63 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (3-6, 4.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -200, Athletics +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland Athletics play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Arizona has gone 21-21 at home and 40-43 overall. The Diamondbacks are 33-16 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Oakland has gone 12-32 in road games and 30-55 overall. The Athletics have hit 96 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker ranks second on the Diamondbacks with 33 extra base hits (16 doubles and 17 home runs). Ketel Marte is 13-for-38 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 15 home runs while slugging .514. Miguel Andujar is 12-for-38 with two doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .226 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (thumb), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press