Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers, drives in 6 as Blue Jays beat slumping Yankees 9-3

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for the sixth time in eight games and finished with six RBIs, Alejandro Kirk had two hits and two RBIs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 9-3 on Saturday.

The Yankees, who won Friday to snap a season-worst four-game losing streak, lost for the 10th time in their past 13.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had four hits and George Springer reached base three times as the Blue Jays won for the third time in four games since snapping a season-long seven-game losing streak.

Toronto’s Chris Bassitt (7-6) allowed one run and six hits in six innings to win for the first time since June 2 against Pittsburgh. The right-hander was struck on the forearm by a 102 mph line drive from Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the first inning, but remained in the game despite a noticeable welt on his pitching arm.

Between the first and second innings, Bassitt put on a long-sleeve compression top beneath his jersey and wore it for the remainder of his outing.

Bassitt walked two and matched a season-high by striking out eight.

Guerrero hit a two-run home run off Nestor Cortes in the first inning, his 13th. He grounded out in the third and struck out in the fifth but added some insurance with a two-out, three-run double off left-hander Caleb Ferguson in Toronto’s five-run sixth.

Guerrero singled off Clay Holmes to drive in a run in the eighth. He set a Blue Jays record by driving in two or more runs for the sixth consecutive game. Guerrero has 19 RBIs in that stretch.

Yankees outfielder Juan Soto was scratched from the lineup because of a bruised right hand about 20 minutes before first pitch. Soto was injured sliding into home plate in the fourth inning of Friday’s 16-5 win.

Oswaldo Cabrera replaced Soto in right field.

Cortes (4-7) lost his second straight start. He allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

New York’s Austin Wells hit a two-run homer in the ninth, his third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Jordan Romano has been shut down because of pain in his injured right elbow. The two-time All-Star will visit Dr. Keith Meister in Texas on Tuesday. … Springer returned to the lineup. He left Friday’s game in the seventh inning after being hit on the left hand by a pitch.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (0-1, 9.00 ERA) is scheduled to make his third start of the season in Sunday’s series finale. RHP Kevin Gausman (6-6, 4.26) goes for the Blue Jays.

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press