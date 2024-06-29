Diamondbacks activate Zac Gallen from injured list for start vs. A’s
Diamondbacks activate Zac Gallen from injured list for start vs. A’s
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks activated ace Zac Gallen from the injured list to start Saturday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.
The right-hander (5-4, 3.12 ERA) left his previous outing on May 30 at the New York Mets after facing one batter. He was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain and was placed on the injured list.
Last season, Gallen was 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA in leading the Diamondbacks to the World Series. He was the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2023 All-Star Game.
The 28-year-old is 44-35 in his career with a 3.20 ERA. Gallen led the NL in 2022 in fewest walks and hits per innings pitched (0.91).
To make room on the roster, Arizona optioned left-hander Brandon Hughes to Triple-A Reno. Hughes had a 10.29 ERA in 14 innings for the Diamondbacks. He gave up eight home runs, including three in one inning Friday against the A’s.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb