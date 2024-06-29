Diamondbacks host Oakland Athletics, look to break home slide

Oakland Athletics (30-54, fifth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (39-43, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Hogan Harris (1-1, 2.72 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -175, Athletics +147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Oakland Athletics looking to end their three-game home losing streak.

Arizona has a 39-43 record overall and a 20-21 record at home. The Diamondbacks have gone 13-7 in games decided by one run.

Oakland has a 12-31 record on the road and a 30-54 record overall. The Athletics are 16-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 12 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

JJ Bleday has 22 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs while hitting .248 for the Athletics. Zachary Gelof is 11-for-37 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (thumb), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press