Tigers head into matchup against the Angels on losing streak

Detroit Tigers (37-45, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (35-46, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (2-8, 3.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (3-8, 4.72 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -125, Angels +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to break their three-game slide with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 17-25 record in home games and a 35-46 record overall. The Angels have a 23-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Detroit is 18-23 in road games and 37-45 overall. The Tigers are 28-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 41 RBI for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-36 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Mark Canha has 13 doubles, six home runs and 31 RBI for the Tigers. Carson Kelly is 6-for-21 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .220 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .206 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Drury: day-to-day (illness), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (abdominal), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press