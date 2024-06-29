Logan O’Hoppe’s 3-run homer propels Angels past Tigers 5-2 for 5th straight win View Photo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Logan O’Hoppe hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 Friday night for their season-high fifth straight win.

American League batting leader Luis Rengifo had two hits, including a two-run homer in the second inning, to raise his average to .315.

Detroit pitcher Kenta Maeda left after taking a liner off his hip during the sixth inning.

Taylor Ward’s liner up the middle hit Maeda on his right hip and deflected toward first base. Maeda tried running to the bag as Mark Canha fielded the ball, but he grimaced and dropped to his knee in pain before getting to first base.

Maeda allowed two runs and six hits and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings.

After Angels starter Zach Plesac’s night ended after 2 2/3 innings, the bullpen allowed only one hit and retired the last 16 batters they faced. Luis García (3-0) got the win and Carlos Estévez finished for his 16th save.

Detroit managed only two hits — a pair of singles — after being held to four Thursday night.

Rengifo and Taylor Ward got aboard with one out singles to left in the eighth inning off Shelby Miller (4-6). After Kevin Pillar struck out, O’Hoppe hit a first-pitch splitter 418 feet over the wall in left field for his 11th home run of the season.

The Angels got on the scoreboard quickly. After Nolan Schanuel led off with a base hit to center, Rengifo drove a fastball from Maeda over the center-field wall. It was the second straight game the third baseman hit a two-run homer.

Plesac retired the first eight Detroit hitters before things went awry. Ryan Kreidler got aboard with a single to center before Plesac walked four straight Tigers, including Matt Vierling and Canha with the bases loaded, to end his night.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon (left hamstring strain) could face live pitching this weekend with a possible return the week before the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

In a matchup of right handers, Detroit’s Reese Olson (2-8, 3.35 ERA) faces Los Angeles’ Griffin Canning (3-8, 4.72 ERA).

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer