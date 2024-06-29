McNeil snaps home run drought, Mets move over .500 by beating Astros View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil homered in the sixth inning Friday night, powering the New York Mets to a 7-2 win over the Houston Astros and moving them over .500 for the first time since May 2.

The Mets have gone 18-6 since May 30 — the day after players held a team meeting following a 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — to improve to 40-39.

Alonso snapped a 2-2 tie with a one-out homer off Astros starter Ronel Blanco (8-3) — his first round-tripper since June 19 and only his third since June 5.

McNeil capped the outburst by ending an even longer power drought with a 346-foot, three-run homer just beyond the right field fence. The second baseman was 12 for 83 (.145) since his previous homer against Cleveland on May 22.

McNeil finished 3 for 4 in his first three-hit game since May 7.

Tyrone Taylor homered, Francisco Lindor had a run-scoring double and Francisco Alvarez added a sacrifice fly for the Mets.

Dedniel Nuñez (2-0) allowed three hits in two innings of relief to get the win after Jose Quintana surrendered two runs in four-plus innings.

Jose Altuve hit his 39th career leadoff homer for the Astros, who fell to 40-41 in their attempt to move over .500 for the first time this season. Jeremy Peña had an RBI single in the third, half an inning after he misplayed a pop-up while conducting an in-game broadcast interview.

Yordan Alvarez had three hits and a walk in five plate appearances.

Blanco gave up six runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings.

Manager Joe Espada was ejected after Jake Meyers struck out looking in the seventh.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza and players wore “OMG” shirts Friday, when infielder Jose Iglesias released his single of the same name. More than a dozen Mets joined Iglesias for his performance of the song — which has become the team’s victory anthem — at Citi Field on Thursday.

“I love it,” Mendoza said of the song. “He’s got a pretty good rhythm to it. It’s a good day for him and for all of us here.”

Astros: RHP Luis Garcia (Tommy John surgery) began a rehab assignment Friday and needed just 12 pitches to toss a perfect inning for the rookie-level Florida Complex League Astros. Garcia, who underwent surgery on May 19, 2023, struck out two. … OF Kyle Tucker (left shin) took 35 swings in the cage Friday. Tucker hasn’t played since fouling a ball off his shin June 3.

Mets: RHP Drew Smith (right elbow sprain) believes he’ll need either Tommy John surgery or an internal brace procedure after an MRI “showed some pretty significant damage.” Smith, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019, began feeling stiffness in his elbow during an appearance June 26 and had trouble getting loose Sunday night, when he got two ninth-inning outs against the Cubs before being pulled. … RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder) is slated to throw a bullpen session Sunday before beginning a rehab assignment next week.

Mets RHP Tylor Megill (2-4, 4.81 ERA) opposes Astros LHP Framber Valdez (6-5, 3.68 ERA) on Saturday.

