Giants start 3-game series at home against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (51-31, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-43, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Landon Knack (1-1, 2.10 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (6-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -110, Giants -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a three-game series.

San Francisco has a 23-18 record in home games and a 39-43 record overall. The Giants have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .315.

Los Angeles is 26-15 on the road and 51-31 overall. The Dodgers have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .439.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has nine home runs, 33 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .235 for the Giants. Patrick Bailey is 11-for-35 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has a .322 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 21 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs. Freddie Freeman is 12-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .252 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (side), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press