Tigers look to end road slide, face the Angels

Detroit Tigers (37-44, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (34-46, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Kenta Maeda (2-4, 6.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Angels: Zach Plesac (1-1, 8.68 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -116, Angels -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will aim to stop a five-game road skid when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 16-25 record at home and a 34-46 record overall. The Angels are 23-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit is 18-22 on the road and 37-44 overall. The Tigers have gone 19-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rengifo has a .312 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 11 doubles, a triple and five home runs. Nolan Schanuel is 11-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has 16 doubles, four triples and 15 home runs while hitting .263 for the Tigers. Carson Kelly is 6-for-25 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.84 ERA, even run differential

Tigers: 3-7, .213 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Drury: day-to-day (illness), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (abdominal), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press