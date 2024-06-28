Athletics aim to stop road skid, face the Diamondbacks

Oakland Athletics (29-54, fifth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (39-42, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (4-7, 5.04 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (2-6, 5.74 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -152, Athletics +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will look to end an 11-game road slide when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 39-42 overall and 20-20 in home games. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .249, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Oakland is 29-54 overall and 11-31 in road games. The Athletics have a 15-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 17 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 10-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

JJ Bleday has 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 29 RBI for the Athletics. Zachary Gelof is 8-for-36 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (thumb), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press