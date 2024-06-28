Padres take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Red Sox

San Diego Padres (44-41, second in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (43-37, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (2-4, 5.10 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (4-4, 4.06 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -154, Padres +129; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres aim to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 19-21 record in home games and a 43-37 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 21-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego is 44-41 overall and 20-19 on the road. The Padres have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .407.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O’Neill leads Boston with 16 home runs while slugging .550. Rafael Devers is 12-for-41 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Ha-Seong Kim has nine doubles, three triples and 10 home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 11-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .285 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press