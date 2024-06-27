Angels host the Tigers on home winning streak

Detroit Tigers (37-43, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-46, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jack Flaherty (5-4, 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Angels: Davis Daniel (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -168, Angels +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Detroit Tigers.

Los Angeles has gone 15-25 at home and 33-46 overall. The Angels have gone 22-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Detroit is 18-21 in road games and 37-43 overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 29 extra base hits (15 doubles and 14 home runs). Logan O’Hoppe is 8-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has a .259 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 15 doubles, four triples and 15 home runs. Colten Keith is 13-for-39 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .209 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

Tigers: 3-7, .209 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Drury: day-to-day (illness), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (abdominal), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press