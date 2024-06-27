Cubs look to end losing streak in game against the Giants

Chicago Cubs (37-44, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-42, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (7-2, 2.96 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Giants: Jordan Hicks (4-4, 3.24 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -114, Cubs -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs are looking to end their four-game losing streak with a victory against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 39-42 overall and 23-17 at home. Giants hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Chicago has a 37-44 record overall and a 15-26 record in road games. The Cubs have a 21-32 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Giants hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 20 doubles, nine home runs and 33 RBI for the Giants. Patrick Bailey is 11-for-35 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .273 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 10-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .244 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 3-7, .248 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (side), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press