Athletics head into matchup against the Angels on losing streak

Oakland Athletics (29-53, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (32-46, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Joey Estes (2-2, 5.53 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Angels: Roansy Contreras (1-0, 3.90 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -122, Athletics +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics aim to stop their four-game skid with a win against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 14-25 in home games and 32-46 overall. The Angels are 21-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland is 29-53 overall and 11-30 in road games. The Athletics are fifth in the AL with 92 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 14 home runs while slugging .446. Mickey Moniak is 9-for-32 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker ranks second on the Athletics with 30 extra base hits (14 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs). Zachary Gelof is 8-for-36 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .218 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by five runs

Athletics: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Drury: day-to-day (illness), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (abdominal), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press