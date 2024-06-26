Cubs look to stop 3-game slide, play the Giants

Chicago Cubs (37-43, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (38-42, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (7-2, 2.96 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Giants: Hayden Birdsong (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -125, Cubs +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs, on a three-game losing streak, play the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 38-42 record overall and a 22-17 record in home games. Giants hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Chicago is 37-43 overall and 15-25 in road games. The Cubs have a 25-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Giants are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos leads the Giants with 10 home runs while slugging .524. Brett Wisely is 12-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Christopher Morel has five doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 RBI for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 11-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.08 ERA, even run differential

Cubs: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (side), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (right forearm strain), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press